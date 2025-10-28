Azerbaijan`s Speaker meets with Pakistani Chairman of Senate

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, met with Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the international parliamentary conference marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

The meeting discussed the importance of the international parliamentary conference, emphasizing the crucial role of the Constitution in strengthening the legal foundations of the state, fostering societal development, ensuring political stability, and protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens.

During the discussion, Speaker Gafarova underscored the significance of the declaration of 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, describing it as both politically meaningful and symbolic, highlighting the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty following the end of Armenia's 30-year occupation.

Both sides praised the historical, friendly, and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, noting the key role of their heads of state in strengthening these ties. The meeting also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

Recalling the 3rd Trilateral Meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye, held this month in Islamabad, the participants welcomed its outcomes, noting that the meeting significantly contributed to further strengthening interparliamentary and inter-state relations.