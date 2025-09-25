AzerGold CJSC achieves new international certificate

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

AzerGold CJSC, which prioritizes transparency, integrity, and accountability in its operations, has been awarded another significant international certificate.

Following a comprehensive audit conducted from May to June of 2025, the Company was awarded the ISO 37001:2016 – Anti Bribery Management System Certificate by an accredited independent certification institution. The Certificate, issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), validates that AzerGold maintains an anti-corruption management system aligned with international standards.

Obtaining such a certificate provides the state-owned company with a range of strategic, legal, and reputational benefits, and enhances its compliance with both national legislation and international anti-corruption conventions.

Since 2016, AzerGold has been applying international standards. Hitherto, the Company has been awarded the following certificates:

- ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System),

- ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System), and

- ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System).

AzerGold CJSC plans to pursue further international certifications in accordance with its scope of activities.