Baku-hosted 3rd International Statistical Forum wraps up

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

The 3rd day session of the 3rd International Statistical Forum in Baku was held on the topic of "Statistics of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)".

Tiina Luige, Director of the UN Statistical Division, who chaired the session, emphasized that each country implements the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its own national policies, plans, and programs, as the SDGs serve as a guide to align a country's own commitments and strategies with global goals. Highlighting the statistics' role in predicting modern world development and preparing a future roadmap, she noted that today forum's purpose is to foster exchanging experiences, sharing innovations, and studying digital technologies to support SDG achievement and data-driven decision-making.

Other notable speakers highlighted the challenges modern statistics and the tasks ahead.

In his remarks, co-chair of the 3rd International Statistical Forum, Chairman of the State Statistical Committee, Tahir Budagov, emphasized that the attendees at the assembly addressed critical global concerns.

In his remarks, Chairman of the CIS Interstate Statistical Committee Konstantin Laykam conveyed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, the government, and the staff of the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for organizing the forum and for their hospitality.