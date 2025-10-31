Delegation of CEEC International visits SOFAZ

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

Deputy CEO of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) Rovshan Javadov, together with representatives of the Fund’s relevant departments, held a meeting with a delegation led by Xiaodan Lin, Chairman of China Energy International Group Co., Ltd. (CEEC International).

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to further deepen the cooperation established under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between SOFAZ and CEEC International on September 8, 2025. Discussions focused on identifying new joint investment opportunities of mutual interest, evaluating the profitability of potential projects, and exploring mechanisms for collaboration.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue reviewing potential projects in renewable energy, energy storage, and waste management in the Gulf countries, China, and Southeast Asia, as well as to maintain regular information exchange on the discussed initiatives and investment opportunities.