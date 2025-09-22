EBRD: We are ready to support Azerbaijan’s economic diversification
Baku, September 22, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan and Europe enjoy strong cooperation in the energy sector, and this relationship is poised for further development. The potential of the Azerbaijani economy makes it a promising partner for fruitful collaboration, said Alkis Vryenios Drakinos, Director for the Caucasus of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as he addressed the panel session held as part of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku.
The EBRD Director for the Caucasus said that Azerbaijan is currently taking steps to diversify its economy.
“Europe is ready to support Azerbaijan’s economic diversification, The role of the state in supporting corporate success is crucial. To this end, we are ready to collaborate directly with the Azerbaijani government in several key areas, including human resource utilization, the digitalization of the economy, artificial intelligence, and new technologies,” he added.
