Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani female judokas win 4 medals on opening day

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judokas got off to a roaring start at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade in Serbia, securing a total of four medals.

Female fighter Yaghmur Abdullayeva climbed on to the winner’s rostrum in the 44kg weight division, winning the gold medal.

Fatimayizahrakhanim Mammadzade (36kg), Nargiz Mammadova (40kg) and Mahammadali Mehdi (73kg) bagged bronzes for the country.

The judo competition will run until April 12.