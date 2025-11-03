Iranian ambassador visits Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan, November 3, AZERTAC

On November 3, Mojtaba Demirchilou, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, met with Bakhtiyar Mammadov, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The sides highlighted the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, stemming from the political will and friendly relations between the both countries’ leaders, as well as the role of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in these ties.

Aziz Mounsuri, Counsel General of Iran to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, also attended the meeting.