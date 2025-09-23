Iranian President meets with delegation led by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, received Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, who is on a visit to the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Ilham Aliyev to the Iranian President.

The meeting emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are developing successfully thanks to the will and attention of both countries’ leaders.

The sides stressed the importance of further enhancing fruitful cooperation between the countries, built on solid foundations, and continuing the implementation of joint projects.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asked to convey his sincere greetings to the President of Azerbaijan.