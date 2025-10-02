Italian media outlets highlight President Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Azerbaijan

Rome, October 2, AZERTAC

The Italian media outlets have widely covered the official visit of President Sergio Mattarella to Azerbaijan.

The articles posted by the news portals such as “ANSA”, “RAI”, “Aise”, “Il Quaderno”, “Italpress”, “Il Sole 24 Ore”, “Formiche”, “Gazzetta Diplomatica”, “Il Punto Notizie”, “Virgilio” mentioned that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella attended the inauguration of the first campus of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku on October 1.

The articles quoted President Sergio Mattarella saying that Italy is proud of having implemented this project jointly with Azerbaijan. “This university brings together not only its vast opportunities, resources, research and teaching, associate professors, and young Azerbaijani and Italian students, it is also a reflection of the growing, extensive and broad friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy,” the Italian President noted. “This initiative is both symbolic and exemplary in nature. It is the crown of our cooperation, which, as President Ilham Aliyev recalled, manifests itself in various forms and sectors ranging from energy to the economy and industry,” President Sergio Mattarella said.

“Against the background of the current international situation characterized by serious conflicts and clashes, we are happy to cooperate, working not only in the economic and industrial spheres, but also in the fields of culture and youth education, the formation of the youth,” the Italian President stated.

The article also emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev described the inauguration of the first campus of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku as a very significant day in the history of Azerbaijani-Italian relations. President Ilham Aliyev mentioned that Italy has established relations with Azerbaijan on the basis of strategic partnership for many years.

As part of his visit to Baku, President Sergio Mattarella also visited the Alley of Martyrs and met with the members of Italian public.

Nihad Budaqov

Special correspondent