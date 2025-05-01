Kuwait crude oil down to $64.82 pb

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell US$2.60 during Wednesday's trading to reach US$64.82 per barrel (pb), compared with US$67.42 pb the day before, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported citing the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

Brent futures declined by $1.13 to $63.12 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) went down $2.21 to $58.21 pb.