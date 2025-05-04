Moroccan Princess honored at Baku International Carpet Festival

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

Princess Lalla Hasnaa of the Kingdom of Morocco was a guest of honor at the International Carpet Festival held in Icherisheher’s Gosh Gala Square on May 4.

The Princess received an in-depth briefing on the rich traditions of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, including examples of both ancient and modern carpets from various regions, as well as the intricate steps of the weaving process. She toured pavilions featuring local and international artisans, viewing a diverse range of handcrafted works.

The "Dastan" brand, showcased by the Icherisheher Traditional Art Center, particularly piqued the Princess’s interest.

During her visit, the Princess explored a working carpet processing center within the festival grounds. She was especially fascinated by the post-weaving stages, including singeing, washing, and drying. She also learned about the entire carpet-making journey, from sorting and cleaning wool to dyeing it with natural pigments, spinning the yarn, applying designs, and finally, the weaving itself.

The Princess also visited the "Zaman" digital exhibition, presented by the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration.

She was informed that the open-air LED display blended rich traditions with modern technology to bring Baku's medieval architectural treasures to life, along with illuminated examples of calligraphic art.