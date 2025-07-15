Oil prices decline in global markets
Baku, July 15, AZERTAC
Oil prices dropped in global markets.
On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the price of Brent crude decreased by $0.15, settling at $69.06 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of Light crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell by $0.20 to trade at $66.78 per barrel.
