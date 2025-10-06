Over 20,000 guests to join World Urban Forum in Baku

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

The presentation of the Azerbaijan Urban Planning Campaign was held at ADA University as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The campaign, co-organized by UN-Habitat and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, featured such topical areas as urban planning, settlement, sustainable development and combating climate change.

The campaign foresees the organization of forums, panel discussions, academic research, camps, festivals, exhibitions, sports and public events by the partners.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan has extensive experience in hosting international events, Anna Soave, Head of UN-Habitat's Country Office in Azerbaijan, told journalists that over 20,000 guests will attend the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku in 2026.

"The forum will be attended by urban planning and architecture experts from various countries, as well as representatives of leading companies. WUF13 is one of the largest events in the world. It is the biggest event focusing on urban planning," Anna Soave emphasized.