Participants of international conference tour Shusha prison

Shusha, October 10, AZERTAC

Participants of the international conference on “Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons” held as part of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, got acquainted with the Shusha prison, where Azerbaijani civilians taken hostage were once kept captive and subjected to harsh torture.

AZERTAC's regional correspondent reports that the delegation was informed about Shusha Prison and the mass grave discovered there.

They were informed that the prison building constructed in the 19th century, was occupied by the Armenian armed forces on May 8, 1992. It was reported that Azerbaijani civilians, taken hostage, were kept here in a very harsh conditions.

According to the information of the State Commission, about 400 hostages were kept here. 216 of them were released as a result of the efforts of the commission. The vast majority of these people later lost their lives as a result of the psychological impact of torture they suffered. The hostages held in Shusha prison were subjected to horrific torture. In 2023, 31 human remains were discovered in the area. These people were buried unconventionally, under torture and in various forms. The process of identifying these remains is currently underway.