Polish MPs pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

On September 30, the Polish delegation led by Przemysław Witek, Chairman of the Polish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Relations Group of the Polish Parliament, visited the Alley of Honors as part of their visit to Azerbaijan. They paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid flowers at his tomb.

The delegation then proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs to honor the memory of Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

They also placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Polish parliamentarians enjoyed a panoramic view from the highest point of Baku and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment of the city.