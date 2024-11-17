President Ilham Aliyev met with ICESCO Director-General VIDEO

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

On November 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, ICESCO Director-General.

The President thanked AlMalik for his participation in COP29.

In response, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik expressed his gratitude for the high-level organization of COP29.

During the meeting, the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO was emphasized. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the positive impressions from the visit of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva to ICESCO's headquarters in Morocco and her meeting with Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, also thanking the Director-General for the warm hospitality.

The discussion concluded with mutual confidence in further strengthening bilateral relations and an exchange of views on future cooperation opportunities.