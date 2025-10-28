President Ilham Aliyev visited agrochemical production facility in Sabirabad

Sabirabad, October 28, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the activities of the agrochemical production facility owned by “Humix” LLC in the Sabirabad Industrial District on October 28.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov briefed the President on the Sabirabad Industrial District, which was established by a presidential order in 2017. Covering 20.3 hectares, the district is equipped with all necessary infrastructure for business operations. To date, eight residents have been registered, creating over 100 jobs and investing more than 10 million manats.

“Humix” LLC became a resident of the industrial district in 2021. The facility produces organic-mineral (powder), chemical (liquid and powder), and granular fertilizers using technologies from Türkiye, China, and local sources. Its annual production capacity is 18,000 tons, serving both domestic demand and export markets. The facility employs 16 people on a permanent basis.

With an investment of 1.45 million manats, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy provided a preferential loan of 497,000 manats and issued an investment incentive certificate to support the facility.