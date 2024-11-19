Representatives of Constructor University Bremen visit BS

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

The Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR has hosted a meeting with representatives of Constructor University Bremen.

The meeting discussed opportunities related to digital skills in Azerbaijan within the framework of the Digital Skills Foresight project. Opportunities for the implementation of joint scientific research activities, joint programs, and exchanges were considered.

In conclusion, it was decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between BHOS and Constructor University Bremen.