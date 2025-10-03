Results of the 7th Baku International Architecture Competition announced

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

A solemn ceremony dedicated to the results of the 7th Baku International Architecture Competition was held on October 2.

Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva also attended the event.

Emphasizing that the Baku International Architecture Competition has been held seven times since 2013, Chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan Elbay Gasimzade recalled that more than 100 projects from 20 countries were submitted to the first competition.

"We decided to continue this tradition and repeat it every two years. The number of participants in the competition has increased year by year. This year’s competition received 270 projects from about 40 countries. This competition is among the five most prestigious competitions of the International Union of Architects. The jury has always consisted of five members, four of whom are foreign experts nominated and recognized at the level of the International Union of Architects. The competition, conducted in seven categories, is highly authoritative," Elbay Gasimzade noted.

Minister of Culture Adil Karimli underscored that every two years many renowned architects from around the world gather in Baku within the framework of the competition to address key issues and contribute to the development of the field.

"President Ilham Aliyev provides sustainable and comprehensive support to the development of architecture. First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva is the patroness of Azerbaijani culture. Mehriban Aliyeva pays special attention to architecture as one of the important areas of culture, contributing to the preservation, restoration, and transmission of cultural heritage to future generations. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva also closely support cultural projects and are staunch supporters and closest allies of cultural figures and architects," the minister noted.

The jury members of the competition were then awarded the academician Mikayil Huseynov commemorative medal – the highest distinction of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan.

The results of the competition were then announced. Three winners were awarded in each category. The event continued with an artistic performance.