Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament addresses 150th IPU Assembly

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

On April 6, during her working visit to Uzbekistan, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova addressed the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held in Tashkent, on the theme "Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice."

Speaker Gafarova congratulated participants on the occasion of the IPU’s landmark 150th Anniversary Assembly and expressed gratitude to the Government and Senate of Uzbekistan for the excellent organization and hosting of this historic event in brotherly Uzbekistan.

She emphasized the importance of the theme of the General Debate, noting that ongoing conflicts, geopolitical tensions, economic inequalities, environmental crises, and other global challenges significantly hinder social development. Citing recent assessments, she pointed out that progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is severely off track, with only 17 percent of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets currently on course.

Speaker Gafarova underlined that social development is a matter of direct relevance to all parliaments. Since people are at the center of social progress, parliaments—as elected representatives of the people—bear a fundamental responsibility in this regard.

She noted that, ahead of the Second World Summit for Social Development scheduled for November, the General Debate presents a timely opportunity to share experiences, best practices, and national positions. Gafarova proposed several key approaches: implementing the SDGs through a comprehensive lens without prioritizing the economic pillar over others; strengthening the welfare state and its protective role through legislative updates and enhanced government social policies; and recognizing social development as a global issue requiring collective international action.

In her remarks, Speaker Gafarova also highlighted Azerbaijan’s national efforts and achievements in the area of social development. She noted that Article 16 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan defines the general framework: “The State of Azerbaijan takes care of the improvement of the well-being of all people and each citizen, their social protection, and proper standard of living.” Accordingly, the Milli Majlis has enacted key legislation covering various aspects of social policy, with a continued focus on adapting laws to meet evolving demands.

Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan’s strategy is built on the principle that a strong economic foundation enables effective social policy. Quoting President Ilham Aliyev, she said: “Our policy is centered around the people of Azerbaijan, and the principles of social justice have always been important to us.”

She highlighted the following achievements: Unemployment and poverty have been reduced to 5.5 percent; Four major social reform packages implemented in the past five years have covered 40% of the population; The minimum wage has increased 2.7 times; The total salary fund has grown 2.6 times; Social benefits and pension payments have increased fivefold.

Speaker Gafarova also noted that over the past 30 years, the social inclusion of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been a national priority. As a result of Armenia’s occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory for three decades, one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs, with over 250,000 expelled from Armenia alone. The occupation led to the total destruction of nine cities, hundreds of villages, and numerous cultural, historical, and religious sites.

Despite the immense social and economic burden, the Azerbaijani government took comprehensive measures to support refugees and IDPs. Since the liberation of the occupied territories in 2020, Azerbaijan has been actively rebuilding these regions, demining land, reviving economic activity, and launching green energy initiatives.

To date, approximately 10,000 former IDPs have returned to their homes. By the end of 2026, this number is expected to reach 140,000—demonstrating Azerbaijan’s integrated, people-centered approach to sustainable development.

In conclusion, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova reiterated that social development should not be viewed solely as a national issue. She referred to the Copenhagen Declaration, which underscores the vital role of collective international commitments. In this context, she noted that Azerbaijan has provided $330 million in humanitarian, financial, and technical aid to more than 140 countries over the past five years—highlighting the country’s strong commitment to global efforts supporting social development.

