Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets with incoming Polish ambassador

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Azerbaijan’s Speaker of Milli Majlis, met with Paweł Radomski, newly appointed Ambassador of Poland to the country.

Congratulating the ambassador on the start of his diplomatic activity, Sahiba Gafarova expressed her hope for his diplomatic mission to be beneficial to both sides.

Highlighting profound historical links between the countries and peoples, the parties hailed the current fruitful relations between Azerbaijan and Poland in the political and economic spheres.

The important role of high-level visits in the growing dynamics of relations was emphasized.

The sides also highlighted the positive role of relations between parliaments in developing relations, as well as the importance of contacts in this area.

The parties underlined that reciprocal visits, along with the activities of friendship groups, contribute to deepening of relations between the two countries’ legislative authorities.

Ambassador Paweł Radomski praised the significant progress made both in the country and its capital city of Baku. Recalling his trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, the ambassador said he was deeply impressed by the ongoing large-scale construction efforts there.

The two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.