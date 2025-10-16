The natural gem of Astara – Sim village VIDEO

Astara, October 16, AZERTAC

AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column turns its spotlight on Sim village in Astara district.

Astara, the southern gateway of Azerbaijan, is renowned for its stunning natural landscapes, and Sim village is among its most picturesque settlements.

Nestled on the slopes of the Lankaran-Astara mountain range, the village is enveloped by lush forests and distinguished by its crisp mountain air and tranquil atmosphere. Its breathtaking nature, rich culture, and historical heritage attract both local and international tourists.

The aroma of hot tandoor bread, smoke rising from samovars, and the rhythmic sounds of the blacksmith’s forge create the vibrant daily rhythm of village life.

A highlight of the area is the Sim waterfall, a true natural wonder. The forest path leading to the waterfall feels like an adventure in itself, and the pure waters cascading over rocks sparkle in the sunlight like tiny gems.

If I were a tourist, I would journey to Astara to experience this serene place that soothes the heart, mind, and soul.