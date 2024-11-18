Topic of greening education and climate resilience discussed at COP29

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

A high-level panel discussion on “Greening Education and Climate Resilience” was held on November 18 during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The session focused on transformative approaches in education to address climate challenges.

Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, emphasized the importance of adapting educational frameworks to prioritize climate resilience. This includes integrating climate literacy into educational standards and equipping learners with the skills to actively contribute to climate solutions.

The discussions highlighted Azerbaijan's STEAM education initiative, which offers students opportunities to work on real projects related to green energy and sustainability. The panel reaffirmed its commitment to global partnerships in promoting climate-sensitive education and emphasized future actions focused on capacity building and knowledge sharing.

The second annual meeting of the "Greening Education Partnership" initiative served as a dynamic platform for global education leaders to discuss integrating sustainability into education systems.