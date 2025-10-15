Toronto hosts Turkuaz Turkic Multicultural Festival

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

The Turkuaz Turkic Multicultural Festival was held in Toronto, Canada.

Organized by the Turkuaz Turkic Art and Culture Foundation, which operates in Toronto, the festival aimed to promote and preserve Turkic culture in Canada and pass it on to future generations.

Addressing the event, Nasrin Attari and Sherwin Shadpour, heads of the Turkuaz Turkic Art and Culture Foundation, highlighted the foundation’s efforts to promote Turkic culture in Canada and emphasized the importance of strengthening intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding among different communities.

The festival featured an artistic program, including performances by talented children from the Hamilton Azerbaijani Community and the dance group from My Azerbaijan weekend school, operating under the Azerbaijan House in Canada. The program also included Azerbaijani poetry recitals and a three-part musical concert.

Among the attendees were Steven Del Duca, Mayor of Vaughan, Ontario; Francesco Sorbara, Member of the Canadian Parliament; Laura Smith, Member of the Ontario Provincial Parliament; and city council members Chris Ainsworth and Tony Ruprecht.

In their speeches, the Canadian officials underscored the important contributions of the Turkic community to Canadian society.