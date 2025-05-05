Trendyol and PASHA Holding launch a large-scale tree planting campaign

Trendyol, the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one of the top e-commerce platforms in the world, has launched a large-scale tree-planting campaign in collaboration with PASHA Holding.

This initiative continues the companies’ ongoing efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change and protect the environment. As part of the campaign, new forests and green spaces will be cultivated throughout various regions of the country over the course of the year.

In partnership with EcoHub Public Union for Support of Environmental Initiatives, the campaign plans to plant 12,500 trees across more than 10 hectares of land.

During the initial phase of the campaign, 5,500 Juniper pine and olive trees were planted in the Goygol region and in the Mushfigabad settlement of Baku. In the next tree-planting season, the campaign will expand to create new green areas in the Lankaran-Astara, Sheki-Zagatala, and Guba-Khachmaz regions.

Trendyol isthe first e-commerce company in Türkiye with a sustainability roadmap and action plan, placing a strong emphasis on environmental protection, nature, and community. Aligned with its “Transformation Together” vision, the company implements social and sustainability focused initiatives in the countries where it operates. Trendyol continues its efforts to build a greener, fairer, and more digital future, contributing to positive changes across various sectors.

PASHA Holding is also carrying out large-scale tree planting initiatives in the Karabakh region aimed at landscaping, expanding green spaces, and restoring forest cover. To date, over 11.000 trees have been planted in Zangilan by the Holding and its subsidiaries.

Environmental protection and the fight against climate change are integral parts of both companies’ corporate social responsibility strategies.