Yelensky hails Azerbaijanis’ contribution to Ukraine’s development

Kyiv, September 30, AZERTAC

Head of the State Service of Ukraine on Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience (DESS) Viktor Yelensky held a meeting at the headquarters of the United Diaspora of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine (UDAU).

The meeting brought together UDAU Chairman Hikmet Javad, Counsellor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine Rovshan Huseynzade, members of the UDAU Board of Directors, businessmen, and diaspora activists.

In his remarks, Hikmet Javad emphasized the successful integration of Azerbaijanis into Ukrainian society, noting their efforts to promote stability and harmonious coexistence.

“We welcome the efforts of both countries’ presidents to strengthen these relations. As a diaspora, we also try to contribute at the highest level. We believe this meeting will significantly enhance cooperation between Ukrainian state institutions and Azerbaijani diaspora organizations,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Viktor Yelensky expressed gratitude to Azerbaijanis in Ukraine for their contribution to the fight against Russian aggression and to the development of the country’s economic, social, and cultural life.

Other speakers at the meeting included businessmen, scientists, military personnel, and diaspora activists.

Emil Huseynli

Special correspondent