11th Baku International Book Fair continues

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

The fifth day of the 11th Baku International Book Fair has been memorable for participants with an engaging and colorful program.

The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), a media partner of the fair, is participating with its own booth. AZERTAC’s booth has been a focal point for visitors.

Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of AZERTAC’s Board, held discussions within the framework of the Baku International Book Fair with Vasif Gurbanzade, Head of the Book Industry Department of the Ministry of Culture and a writer-publicist. They discussed issues related to book publishing in the country, promoting and increasing reading habits among youth, and the work being done in this field within the media sector.

As part of the fair, the Chairman of AZERTAC’s Board also visited the booths of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation, “Sharq-Gharb” Publishing House, and the F. Kocharli Republican Children’s Library. During a meeting with Sevil Ismayilova, Director of “Sharq-Gharb” Publishing House, he expressed satisfaction with the successful cooperation established between the publishing house and AZERTAC, and discussions were held on continuing and further developing this collaboration in the future. In a conversation with Shahla Gambarova, Director of the Republican Children’s Library, an agreement was reached on implementing joint projects with AZERTAC related to children with autism and those with limited health capabilities.

Later, he visited the booth of the State of Qatar, the fair’s guest of honor. Here, the head of AZERTAC was informed about Qatari culture, cultural exhibits, books, and brochures displayed at the booth, and a demonstration of poetry creation using artificial intelligence was showcased.

It should be noted that such meetings and discussions are of special importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani culture, developing the book industry, and strengthening international relations in this field.