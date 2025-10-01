18 countries will take part in Junior Eurovision 2025
Baku, October 1, AZERTAC
The European Broadcasting Union and Georgian broadcaster GPB have revealed the 18 countries heading to Tbilisi to take part in the 23rd Junior Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday 13 December, according to the official JuniorEurovision.tv website.
Young talents aged between 9 and 14 will be gathering in the Georgian capital to share their songs, creativity and being United by Music with millions of viewers.
These are the 18 countries and their broadcasters that will be represented on the Junior Eurovision stage, including: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Spain and Ukraine.
The 2025 event will celebrate the return of three countries to the competition!
Montenegro last took part in 2015, while Croatia last competed in 2014 having won the first Contest in Copenhagen in 2003. Azerbaijan returns for the first time since 2021.
