    7th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists kicks off in Baku

    10.03.2018 [12:23]

    Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

    The 7th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists has today kicked off in Baku.

    The Azerbaijani President's Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov read out the congratulatory message of President Ilham Aliyev to the congress participants.

    Then the agenda of the congress was adopted.

    The congress participants will hear reports from chairman of the Azerbaijani Press Council and the Council’s Control and Inspection Commission. They will also have discussions on the reports, and elect a new composition of the Press Council’s Board during the congress.

