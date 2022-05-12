  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan logs 4 new COVID-19 cases

    12.05.2022 [23:11]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    4 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 11 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, the overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,655, with 782,883 recoveries and 9,709 deaths, while treatment of 63 others is underway.

    "A total of 6,845,234 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.

