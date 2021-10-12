Azerbaijani FM meets with Turkish counterpart in Belgrade
12.10.2021 [12:21]
Baku, October 12, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the high-level meeting in Belgrade on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement.
During the meeting, the FMs exchanged views on some issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the current situation in the region.
The ministers also discussed cooperation within international organizations.
