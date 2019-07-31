    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing Kazakh ambassador

    31.07.2019 [11:52]

    Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the country Beibit Issabayev on the occasion of his appointment to the post of the Head of the Representative Office of the President of Kazakhstan in the Parliament and thus termination of his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan.

    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Beibit Issabayev on his new appointment and wished him success in his future activities. Stressing the high level of cooperation between the two countries, FM Mammadyarov noted his confidence that these relations will continue to deepen.

    Ambassador Beibit Issabayev expressed his gratitude for sincere congratulations and support provided for his diplomatic activities. The ambassador noted that the relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are based on common ethnic, cultural and historical roots, and high-level dialogue between the two countries gave a significant boost to the development of comprehensive partnership. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of the visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan in 2017 and the documents signed as part of this trip for further development of the bilateral relations.

    They hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, transit and transport spheres.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing Kazakh ambassador
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.07.2019 [10:54]
    Italian newspaper publishes Azerbaijani ambassador’s response to pro-Armenian article
    30.07.2019 [13:50]
    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: Withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani territories is the only way to ensure peace in the region
    29.07.2019 [20:48]
    Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov decorated with French Order of "Legion of Honour"
    26.07.2019 [16:05]
    Foreign Ministry: Continuing illegal activities is next provocative attempt of Armenia to undermine negotiation process
    Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing Kazakh ambassador