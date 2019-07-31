Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing Kazakh ambassador

Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the country Beibit Issabayev on the occasion of his appointment to the post of the Head of the Representative Office of the President of Kazakhstan in the Parliament and thus termination of his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Beibit Issabayev on his new appointment and wished him success in his future activities. Stressing the high level of cooperation between the two countries, FM Mammadyarov noted his confidence that these relations will continue to deepen.

Ambassador Beibit Issabayev expressed his gratitude for sincere congratulations and support provided for his diplomatic activities. The ambassador noted that the relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are based on common ethnic, cultural and historical roots, and high-level dialogue between the two countries gave a significant boost to the development of comprehensive partnership. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of the visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan in 2017 and the documents signed as part of this trip for further development of the bilateral relations.

They hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, transit and transport spheres.