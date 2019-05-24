    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

    24.05.2019 [11:38]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Aygeovit village in Ijevan region and nameless hills in Noyemberyan, Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Bala Jafarli village and nameless hills in Gazakh district, Garalar village in Tovuz district, and Zamanli village and nameless hills in Gadabay district,” the ministry said.

    “The positions of Azerbaijani Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages in Tartar district, Javahirli village in Aghdam district, Ashaghi Veysalli village in Fuzuli district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts,” the Ministry of Defense added.

