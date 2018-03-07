Baku Marathon 2018 to be held on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

The Baku Marathon 2018 will be held on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on May 13. Being held for the third time, this year’s Marathon retains its motto: Win the Wind.

With its major goal of promoting sport, healthy lifestyle and bringing people in their pursuit of good intents, the Marathon will be organized by the Administration of the Seafront Boulevard along with the Baku Olympic Stadium, and Sport Marketing Group (SMG) acting as the executive agency. The exclusive partner of the "Baku Marathon-2018" is "Azercell Telecom".

The Baku Marathon 2018 will start at the National Flag Square and run 21 kilometers all the way to the Baku Olympic Stadium.

This year’s semi-marathon is open to anyone above the age of 16 upon prior registration. Registration for the Baku Marathon 2018 is available either at Baku’s shopping malls (“28 Mall”, “Ganjlik Mall”, “Port Baku Mall”) or at www.baku.marathon.az website since March 5 until May 5. The registration procedure requires filling out an application form, presenting a copy of valid ID (student ID in case of students) and paying the admission fee. Volunteers of the "One" Student Volunteer Program of the Ministry of Education will assist the applicants at the checkpoints.

Individual fee for natural persons is 20 AZN, whereas corporate fee (minimum 5 representatives from an agency) is 100 AZN per person. As the expenses for students’ participation are covered by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, no fee shall be charged on students in the course of registration.

Awards for the Baku Marathon 2018 will be granted in two categories: the first three places among men and women. Winners of the first places in both categories will be awarded 3,000 AZN, whereas the second and third prize winners are to get 2,000 and 1,000 AZN respectively along with gifts, medals and certificates. Besides, the winners of 4-10 places among men and women categories shall get various gifts from sponsors. Volunteers supporting the marathon and all participants will be awarded certificates by the organizers.