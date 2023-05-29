Defense Ministry: Engineering work by illegal Armenian militants was prevented

On May 29, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification devices in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam, Khojavend, Shusha, Lachin and Kalbajar regions, Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

The engineering work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.