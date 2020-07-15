  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    OIC General Secretariat condemns Armenia’s attack on Tovuz district, Azerbaijan

    15.07.2020 [00:53]

    Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

    The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has made a statement strongly condemning the attack by the armed forces of Armenia on Tovuz region in Azerbaijan and their violations of the ceasefire on the border region between Armenia and Azerbaijan on 12 July 2020, resulting in the death and injury of servicemen of the Azerbaijani forces.

    The Secretary General of OIC, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, extended his condolences to the families of those killed, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

    The General Secretariat referred to the resolutions and decisions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions which demand full and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and support a peaceful settlement to the conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognised borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :OIC General Secretariat condemns Armenia’s attack on Tovuz district, Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.07.2020 [00:39]
    Turkic Council Secretary General strongly condemns Armenian provocation
    14.07.2020 [19:58]
    Virtual media forum dedicated to OIC activities during pandemic held
    14.07.2020 [19:06]
    BERNAMA: Azerbaijan will continue to protect its territorial integrity and borders
    14.07.2020 [18:52]
    Foreign Ministry: Murder of an Azerbaijani civilian is a bloody crime
    OIC General Secretariat condemns Armenia’s attack on Tovuz district, Azerbaijan