    Offensive operation ongoing to liberate Fuzuli, Defense Ministry

    29.09.2020 [10:16]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said an offensive operation has been ongoing since the morning hours of Tuesday to liberate the city of Fuzuli.

    "Approximately at 07.00-08.00 in the morning, our heroic soldiers destroyed four more tanks of the Armenian troops in the Fuzuli-Jabrayil direction of the front. Currently, the combat operation is ongoing," the ministry said in a statement.

