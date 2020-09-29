Offensive operation ongoing to liberate Fuzuli, Defense Ministry

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said an offensive operation has been ongoing since the morning hours of Tuesday to liberate the city of Fuzuli.

"Approximately at 07.00-08.00 in the morning, our heroic soldiers destroyed four more tanks of the Armenian troops in the Fuzuli-Jabrayil direction of the front. Currently, the combat operation is ongoing," the ministry said in a statement.