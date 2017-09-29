    • / CULTURE

    Works by Azerbaijani artists featured at Beijing International Art Biennale VIDEO

    29.09.2017 [01:08]

    Beijing, September 29, AZERTAC

    Works by Azerbaijani artists are featured at the 7th Beijing International Art Biennale, which is held under the motto "The Silk Road and World Civilizations".

    A total of 601 works from 102 countries are on display at the biennale, including works by Azerbaijani carpet maker Adil Shikhaliyev and sculptor Samir Samadov.

    Azerbaijani ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli attended the opening ceremony of the biennale held at the China National Art Museum and viewed the Azerbaijani artists` works.

    The festival is co-organized by the China Federation of Literature and Art Circles, Chinese Artists Association and Beijing Municipality.

    Shahin Jafarov

    Special Correspondent

