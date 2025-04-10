® Azercell and National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan strengthen their partnership
Azercell continues supporting the engagement of children with disabilities in sports and fostering their further integration into society
The country's leading mobile operator, Azercell Telecom LLC, and the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan have reaffirmed their long-standing partnership through a new cooperation agreement. Under this initiative, around 120 children with disabilities will have the opportunity to participate in Paralympic sports — including para table tennis, para powerlifting, para swimming, para judo, and para taekwondo — throughout the year.
Since 2014, Azercell has been committed to supporting the development of the Children's Paralympic Movement, promoting inclusive sports, and enabling young athletes to unlock their full potential. This ongoing collaboration has provided hundreds of children with access to sports, significantly contributing to the expansion of the Children's Paralympic Committee’s activities.
Beyond strengthening the Paralympic movement in Azerbaijan, this initiative positively impacts the physical and psychological well-being of children, fostering self-confidence, motivation, and greater social integration. Azercell remains dedicated to empowering individuals through sports, reinforcing its commitment to a more inclusive and supportive society.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Gorus direction
- 09.04.2025 [21:13]
Moscow hosts discussions on current state of Azerbaijan-Russia relations
- 09.04.2025 [21:09]
Azerbaijani President: We support new government of Syria
- 09.04.2025 [19:07]
President: USAID is a completely corrupt structure
- 09.04.2025 [19:04]
Azerbaijani, Iranian delegations inspect Baku International Sea Trade Port
- 09.04.2025 [18:37]
Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects for development of cooperation
- 09.04.2025 [18:23]
President Ilham Aliyev: We now actively work with Chinese companies
- 09.04.2025 [17:50]
Baku to host Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament
- 09.04.2025 [17:38]
Azerbaijani, Italian military pilots hold expert meeting
- 09.04.2025 [17:29]
German FA reveal team director Voller to extend contract until EURO 2028
- 09.04.2025 [16:17]
Over 4,800 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8 children died
- 09.04.2025 [16:08]
Azerbaijan, UK explore prospects for demining cooperation
- 09.04.2025 [15:31]
Azerbaijan, Guinea explore prospects for political & economic cooperation
- 09.04.2025 [15:25]
Death toll in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse rises to 98
- 09.04.2025 [13:56]
Azerbaijan, Latvia aim to share experience on border security
- 09.04.2025 [12:54]
Baku Slavic University, Albania`s University of New York Tirana sign MoU
- 09.04.2025 [12:25]
Delegation of Nizami Ganjavi International Center visits Kenya
- 09.04.2025 [12:01]
US taking in almost $2B per day from tariffs: Trump
- 09.04.2025 [11:48]
President of Azerbaijan: There are quite strong revanchist groups in Armenia
- 09.04.2025 [11:41]
AI outperforms physicians in telemedicine, Israeli researchers say
- 09.04.2025 [11:26]
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in automobile and railway transport
- 09.04.2025 [11:21]
Azerbaijani President: Armenia is polluting Araz River
- 09.04.2025 [11:13]