® Azercell announces winners of “CyberCell Hackathon”

The final stage of the “CyberCell Hackathon,” jointly organized by “Azercell Telecom” LLC and Baku Engineering University (BEU), took place on 27 October 2025. The event brought together young tech enthusiasts eager to demonstrate their cybersecurity skills and develop innovative solutions to real-world digital challenges.

During the finals, 17 teams presented their projects to a jury comprising experts from BEU and Azercell Telecom. Each project was evaluated on innovation, market and revenue potential, code quality, technical reliability, security approach, and user experience. After an intense competition, three standout teams claimed the top spots.

At the closing ceremony, Dilara Huseynova, Director of Human Capital Management at Azercell, congratulated the participants and emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to nurturing young digital talent and supporting the development of human capital in the ICT sector through initiatives such as the “CyberCell Hackathon.”

Fuad Safarov, Director of the Security Department at Azercell, highlighted the innovative nature of the presented projects, noting that many of them demonstrated strong technical expertise and practical relevance in the cybersecurity domain.

In his remarks, Aghasi Malikov, Vice-Rector for Science and Innovation at BEU, underlined the role of such initiatives in fostering creativity, collaboration, innovative thinking and teamwork skills among youth, reaffirming the university’s continued support in this direction.

The first place was awarded to the “Reportcell” project, a system that enables users to evaluate and verify calls in real time, protecting against fraudulent calls and voice-cloning attempts.

The second prize went to “Z-SIFR”, a cybersecurity platform that promptly detects cyber incidents and transforms complex data into reliable reports for analytical and legal purposes.

The third place was claimed by “S.W.I.S.S.”, an AI-powered platform that identifies cyberattacks in real time and provides predictive defense through data analysis tailored to user needs.

The winning teams received cash prizes of 4,000, 3,000, and 2,000 AZN, respectively.

Azercell congratulates the winners and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors!