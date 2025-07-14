® Kapital Bank announces financial results for second quarter of 2025
Kapital Bank, the leading bank of the country, has announced its financial results as of July 1, 2025. As of the reporting date, the Bank’s total assets amounted to AZN 12.7 billion, while the volume of loans issued to customers reached AZN 5.3 billion.
According to the results as of July 1, 2025, customer deposits stood at AZN 9.4 billion. The Bank’s total capital after deductions amounted to AZN 1.1 billion, and the total value of common and preferred shares was AZN 265 million. Kapital Bank’s net profit for the reporting period amounted to AZN 153.9 million.
Kapital Bank has been assigned credit ratings by the international agencies “Moody’s” and “Standard & Poor’s”, reflecting its strong position within the country’s banking industry.
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 121 branches and 52 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.
