® Nar sees changes in its management team

On September 30, 2025, there was a change in the management of "Azerfon" LLC ("Nar" trademark). The company CEO Gunnar Pahnke has resigned from his position to pursue the next chapter of his career.

Gunnar Pahnke stated: "After almost eight years leading the company, the time has come for me to leave my role as Nar’s CEO.

Over the years, our goal has been to be the most affordable brand in the country, offering high-quality products and service. Guided by our brand promise, “Nar – Closest to You,” we have delivered work that truly resonates with our customers, broken new ground, and become pioneers in multiple areas, initiating numerous projects that positively impact people. I am really proud of what we have achieved together with the Nar team, and I leave Nar with a sense of gratitude, thanking each member of the team."

Nar thanks Gunnar Panke for his high professionalism, determination, and achievements during his tenure, and wishes him success and more accomplishments in his future activities. Nar will soon announce the appointment of the new CEO.

"Azerfon" LLC ("Nar" trademark), which began operating in 2007, has quickly become one of the leading companies in the country's telecommunications sector. Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country, according to the Net Promoter Score, for the last six years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.