® “Share of Victory” charity campaign by Red Hearts Foundation

November 8th, the Day of Victory, is a sacred and proud day for the entire Azerbaijani nation, indelibly inscribed in our history. It is on this day that we particularly honor the unparalleled courage and cherish the unforgettable memory of our martyrs, who fell for the territorial integrity of the Motherland, and recall the invaluable heroism of our ghazis, who sacrificed their health for this Victory. In anticipation of this great day, the Red Hearts Foundation announces the launch of its charity campaign titled “Share of Victory” (Zəfər Payı), the primary goal of which is to provide support to ghazis and their families.

The campaign will run from October 31st to November 8th, 2025, covering the period leading up to and including the Victory Day celebration itself. The Foundation calls upon all citizens of Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of the corporate sector and various companies, to show solidarity and join this noble initiative by making a meaningful contribution to support our valiant heroes. Assistance and donations to the “Share of Victory” campaign can be made through several convenient methods: via the “Donate” section on the official website redhearts.az, by using the Birbank mobile application, or simply by scanning the QR code featured on the campaign’s visual materials. Every contribution holds immense significance, becoming a tangible part of the gratitude we extend to our defenders.

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, “Red Hearts” engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.