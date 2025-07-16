® Shopping at “Kontakt” with “SİMA İmza”!

Customers can now sign contracts electronically at “Kontakt” stores using the “SİMA İmza” digital signature.

Due to the integration between "AzInTelecom" LLC and the “Kontakt” retail chain, customers can now sign contracts in just a few seconds from their mobile phones.

This innovative solution offers the following advantages to citizens:

∙ Contracts are signed much faster, saving time.

∙ All data is verified using secure digital technologies.

∙ The digital format eliminates the risk of losing documents and allows instant access whenever needed.

∙ Paper use is minimized, thereby reducing the environmental impact.

It should be noted that a contract signed with “SİMA İmza” holds the same legal validity as a standard paper-based contract.

The cooperation between “Kontakt” and “SİMA İmza” aims to enhance user experience and promote digital technology in the country.

About "SİMA İmza"

SİMA is a next-generation digital signature developed in 2022 by "AzInTelecom" LLC. Currently, the number of downloads of the “SİMA İmza” app is approaching 5 million. Obtaining a digital signature does not require visiting a service center or using a physical carrier. Install the “SİMA İmza” mobile app on your smartphone and register online to start using the service.

“SİMA İmza” is provided to citizens free of charge.

For more information: Call 157 or visit sima.az