® Baku Marathon 2025 held in exclusive partnership with Azercell
On May 4, 2025, the Baku Marathon - one of the largest sporting events of the year - took place in the capital of Azerbaijan. It was organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and in exclusive partnership with Azercell. This year’s marathon once again brought together thousands of people of all ages, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.
Around 28,000 people applied to take part in the 21-kilometer race, held under the slogan “Win the Wind.” The marathon, supported by the country’s leading mobile operator, once again featured special digital timekeepers integrated into the participants' bib numbers. This technology allowed real-time tracking of finish times, ensuring the highest accuracy of results.
In the men's category, the winner was Sezgin Atac from Türkiye. Ukrainian athlete Vitaliy Shafar finished second, and another Turkish participant, Murat Emekdar, came in third. In the women’s race, first place went to Ukrainian runner Nataliya Semenovych. Azerbaijani athlete Anna Yusupova finished second, and Japanese athlete Eriko Soma took third place.
The winners received special gifts from Azercell Telecom. In line with its well-established tradition, the mobile operator also awarded prizes to best-performing students - young participants of the event.
