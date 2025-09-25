ADA Vice Rector: Azerbaijan-UK partnership will be further deepened

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

The First Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue will focus on bilateral relations in a changing global landscape, with discussions covering politics, the economy, energy, technology, education and other spheres, said Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector of ADA University, as he addressed the opening ceremony of the First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue at ADA University.

Fariz Ismailzade noted that it is already known to everyone that the world is changing. "Currently, there are participants and experts representing various fields in our audience. Therefore, I hope that this two-day dialogue will be a catalyst for developing bilateral partnerships," he mentioned.

The ADA Vice-Rector also hailed the Azerbaijan-UK partnership, expressing his hope that it will grow stronger in the future.