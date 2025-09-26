Ali Ahmadov: Azerbaijan-Chile interparliamentary cooperation promotes development of bilateral relations

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

First Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Ali Ahmadov met with a delegation of the Senate of the National Congress of the Republic of Chile.

During the meeting, Ali Ahmadov expressed Azerbaijan's interest in developing relations with Chile. He noted that the common human values uniting both peoples and the diplomatic relations established more than 30 years ago have positively impacted the development of economic and political dialogue between the two countries. He underlined that Azerbaijan and Chile cooperate across a number of areas and platforms.

The First Deputy Speaker lauded the existence of mutual friendship groups in both parliaments and described interparliamentary relations as one of the crucial components of bilateral and multilateral ties. He expressed confidence that the visit of the Chilean senators would contribute to further strengthening and development of relations between Azerbaijan and Chile.

Francisco Chahuán, Chair of the Senate Human Rights Commission and Head of the Chile-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, expressed gratitude for the hospitality. He shared his views on opportunities for developing relations between the two countries and emphasized the important role of parliaments in this process.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern.