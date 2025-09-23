Ali Asadov meets with Turkish Minister of National Education

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, met with Yusuf Tekin, Türkiye’s Ministry of National Education.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the dynamic development of strategic partnership ties between the two countries across all sectors, including in education.

The parties described the opening of a new building of the Baku Turkish Anadolu Lyceum as a clear example of fruitful educational cooperation between the two countries.

Simultaneously, it was noted that an Azerbaijani school will begin operating in Istanbul from the next academic year.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov hailed Yusuf Tekin’s visit to Karabakh University, as well as secondary schools in Shusha, Fuzuli and Aghdam cities.

The sides highlighted the importance of the documents signed as part of the visit, which envisage cooperation in the field of education and vocational education.

The meeting also addressed the current state and prospects of cooperation in education, including vocational education, the activities of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University and other issues of mutual interest.