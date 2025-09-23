Ali Asadov meets with Turkish Minister of National Education
Baku, September 23, AZERTAC
Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, met with Yusuf Tekin, Türkiye’s Ministry of National Education.
During the meeting, the sides hailed the dynamic development of strategic partnership ties between the two countries across all sectors, including in education.
The parties described the opening of a new building of the Baku Turkish Anadolu Lyceum as a clear example of fruitful educational cooperation between the two countries.
Simultaneously, it was noted that an Azerbaijani school will begin operating in Istanbul from the next academic year.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov hailed Yusuf Tekin’s visit to Karabakh University, as well as secondary schools in Shusha, Fuzuli and Aghdam cities.
The sides highlighted the importance of the documents signed as part of the visit, which envisage cooperation in the field of education and vocational education.
The meeting also addressed the current state and prospects of cooperation in education, including vocational education, the activities of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University and other issues of mutual interest.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Lamine Yamal retains Kopa Trophy
- [10:15]
Deer rescued by IDEA released into nature reserve
- 22.09.2025 [20:43]
First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum continues with sessions
- 22.09.2025 [20:31]
Baku hosts 3rd Security Forum
- 22.09.2025 [19:20]
Terrorists’ bomb-making factory explodes in Tirah Valley, Pakistan
- 22.09.2025 [18:25]
EBRD: We are ready to support Azerbaijan’s economic diversification
- 22.09.2025 [17:49]
Azerbaijan doubles non-oil exports in past six years – Deputy Minister
- 22.09.2025 [16:54]
Azerbaijan, European Aquatics expand cooperation in development of swimming
- 22.09.2025 [16:35]
Switzerland's Gries Glacier melting at an alarming pace
- 22.09.2025 [16:14]
Nouriel Roubini: Azerbaijan responds to global challenges
- 22.09.2025 [16:12]
Azerbaijan Army’s Chief of General Staff meets with Belarusian counterpart
- 22.09.2025 [16:10]