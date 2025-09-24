Azerbaijan, Albania hold political consultations

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

The first round of political consultations was held between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Albania.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Foreign Minister, while the Albanian delegation was headed by Endrit Yzeiraj, Deputy Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Economic Diplomacy.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania, as well as the current state of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian areas and the future development opportunities.

The meeting underlined that the strategic energy and transport projects implemented at the initiative of Azerbaijan have made a significant contribution to the development of relations. The importance of further enhancing the existing fruitful cooperation between the two countries within international organizations was emphasized.

Fariz Rzayev highlighted the situation in the region in the post-conflict period and new realities, measures taken to combat the mine threat, and large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts underway in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The meeting exchanged views on other global, regional and bilateral issues of mutual concern.