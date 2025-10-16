Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan promote Silk Road legacy in Europe

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the National PR Center of Uzbekistan have launched a series of events in Europe to promote the legacy of the Silk Road.

The initiative aims to strengthen ties with partners in the European tourism sector, showcase the cultural, historical, and natural tourism opportunities of both countries, and present them as attractive destinations along the Silk Road, one of the world’s most significant travel routes.

A total of 16 industry partners, including Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC and Uzbekistan Airways JSC, participated in the events, which began in Frankfurt and Vienna.

The events were attended by Leyla Gasimova, Head of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center; Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board; Bakhtiyor Ibrahimov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Austria; as well as representatives of the Uzbekistan Tourism Committee and the National PR Center of Uzbekistan.

The series will continue from October 16 to 24 in six European cities, including Zurich, Budapest, Prague, and Barcelona. During the events, the countries’ tourism opportunities will be showcased, along with B2B meetings and media activities.